ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 365,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the May 13th total of 290,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESE. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2,028.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE ESE traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $89.83. The stock had a trading volume of 260,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,778. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.80 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.30. ESCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.