Esken (LON:ESKN) Given Under Review Rating at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their under review rating on shares of Esken (LON:ESKN) in a report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

ESKN stock opened at GBX 25.45 ($0.33) on Monday. Esken has a one year low of GBX 17.03 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 43 ($0.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.59, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.45.

About Esken

Esken Limited operates in the aviation and energy business primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through Stobart Aviation, Stobart Energy, Stobart Rail & Civils, Stobart Investments, and Stobart Non-Strategic Infrastructure segments. The Stobart Aviation segment engages in the operation of commercial airports and the provision of ground handling services.

