Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Bought by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,593 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $23,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,064,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,542,000 after buying an additional 160,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Essent Group by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Essent Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Essent Group by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Essent Group by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 113,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $46.17 on Friday. Essent Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $54.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.99.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.01). Essent Group had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Essent Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $385,592.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $141,501.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,296.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,276 shares of company stock worth $1,944,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

