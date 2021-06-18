Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.020-12.460 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to $2.920-3.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $319.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $302.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $333.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $295.00.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $294.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $186.30 and a 1 year high of $316.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.21%.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $795,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,602.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

