Ether Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $464,058.10 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Ether Zero has a market capitalization of $464,058.10 and $36,887.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,196.99 or 0.06239646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.66 or 0.00146725 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 225,230,597 coins and its circulating supply is 183,201,184 coins. Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

