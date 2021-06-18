Ethic Inc. Purchases 1,677 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 50.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.91.

DOV opened at $145.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.59. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.03 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.41. The stock has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

