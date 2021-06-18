Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $29.00 price target on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “EUROSEAS LTD. was formed under the laws of the Republic of the Marshall Islands to consolidate the ship owning interests of the Pittas family of Athens, Greece, which has been in the shipping business over the past 136 years. Euroseas trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the ticker ESEA. Euroseas operates in the dry cargo, drybulk and container shipping markets. Euroseas’ operations are managed by Eurobulk Ltd., an ISO 9001:2000 certified affiliated ship management company, which is responsible for the day-to-day commercial and technical management and operations of the vessels. Euroseas employs its vessels on spot and period charters and through pool arrangements. “

ESEA has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Euroseas in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euroseas from a d rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

ESEA stock opened at $24.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $163.47 million, a P/E ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.00. Euroseas has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $25.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Euroseas (NASDAQ:ESEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). Euroseas had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 11.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Euroseas will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESEA. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euroseas in the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Euroseas by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Euroseas

Euroseas Ltd. provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates containerships that transport dry and refrigerated containerized cargoes, including manufactured products and perishables. As of May 6, 2021, it had a fleet of 14 vessels, including 9 feeder containerships and 5 intermediate container carriers with a cargo capacity of 42,281 teu.

