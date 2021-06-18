Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) Short Interest Down 16.8% in May

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 981,400 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the May 13th total of 1,180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 619,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Evogene by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Evogene by 43.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 23,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Evogene in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Evogene by 65.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the last quarter. 32.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ EVGN traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,526. Evogene has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.29.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.61% and a negative net margin of 1,829.58%. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Evogene will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

