Evoke Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $150.86. 80,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,443. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $113.78 and a 12-month high of $158.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

