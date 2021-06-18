Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 94,335 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 11,851.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,335 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises approximately 0.5% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MDT traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,295. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $166.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $126.25. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $75,304.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,734 shares of company stock valued at $4,781,204. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

