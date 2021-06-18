Evoke Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Middleby by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,717,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,980,000 after buying an additional 161,994 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in The Middleby by 39.4% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,722,000 after purchasing an additional 512,838 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,674 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in The Middleby by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,588,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,796,000 after purchasing an additional 104,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in The Middleby by 36.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,673,000 after purchasing an additional 397,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get The Middleby alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of The Middleby in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.22.

MIDD stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,247. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97 and a beta of 1.73. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $186.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.