Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $25,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,527,116,000. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after buying an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,477,000 after buying an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,412,000 after buying an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.53. 323,212 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,137,716. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.37 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.74.

