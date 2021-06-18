Evoke Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 11,675.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 701,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,130,000 after purchasing an additional 20,233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

In other AutoZone news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,345.65, for a total transaction of $4,306,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,407.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZO. Argus downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,562.00 to $1,665.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

AutoZone stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,391.06. 3,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,450.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,081.54 and a 52-week high of $1,542.30.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 185.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

