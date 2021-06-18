Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.50 ($38.24) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.21 ($36.72).

Shares of EVK opened at €28.44 ($33.46) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €29.52. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

