Exane BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on YETI (NYSE:YETI)

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of YETI (NYSE:YETI) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on YETI from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of YETI from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised YETI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.21.

NYSE:YETI opened at $88.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.43. YETI has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $95.76. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $247.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total transaction of $1,707,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,000 shares in the company, valued at $19,895,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 204,577 shares of company stock worth $17,633,862 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of YETI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in YETI by 600.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in YETI by 0.9% during the first quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

