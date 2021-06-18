ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXLS. Bank of America raised ExlService from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on ExlService from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ExlService currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

EXLS stock opened at $105.88 on Thursday. ExlService has a 1 year low of $57.88 and a 1 year high of $108.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.13 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 33,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $3,052,277.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,791,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pavan Bagai sold 19,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total value of $1,779,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,161.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,239 shares of company stock valued at $8,139,158. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at about $3,009,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 3,500.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,388 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 266,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 24,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ExlService by 18.8% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 228,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 36,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

