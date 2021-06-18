Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.82 Million

Analysts expect that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post $431.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $465.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $405.05 million. Express posted sales of $245.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. Express had a negative net margin of 22.11% and a negative return on equity of 545.80%.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,589,735. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 684,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPR. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Express by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,630,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,336,420. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market capitalization of $301.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.94. Express has a twelve month low of $0.57 and a twelve month high of $13.97.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

