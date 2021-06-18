Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Director Kapila K. Anand Sells 41,001 Shares

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Director Kapila K. Anand sold 41,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $768,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of STAY opened at $20.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.87. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $20.47.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous dividend of $0.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Extended Stay America during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 1,446.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Extended Stay America by 29.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAY shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price target on shares of Extended Stay America in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Extended Stay America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

