Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $266.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.26 million and the lowest is $263.90 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 2,383,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.