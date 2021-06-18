Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $266.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $269.26 million and the lowest is $263.90 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $215.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $997.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $995.20 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,167 shares in the company, valued at $506,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker acquired 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 264,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,929,126 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.68 on Friday, hitting $10.41. 2,383,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -43.37 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.74.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.