Faceter (FACE) Trading 64.6% Higher Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 27% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One Faceter coin can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Faceter has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $12,986.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 64.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Faceter

Faceter (CRYPTO:FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 938,495,362 coins and its circulating supply is 470,477,311 coins. Faceter’s official message board is medium.com/faceter . Faceter’s official website is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

