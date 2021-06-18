Fayez Sarofim & Co Buys 205 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,749 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,025,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in Danaher by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Danaher by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 306,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,915,000 after acquiring an additional 42,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHR stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $257.92. 26,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,567,498. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.79. The stock has a market cap of $183.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $168.59 and a 12-month high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.