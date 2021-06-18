Fayez Sarofim & Co Lowers Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,115 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGinn Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the first quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Compass Point raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.70.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 447,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,255,566. The firm has a market cap of $172.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

