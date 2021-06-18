Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 276,283 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,283 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $144,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Planet Fitness by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.36, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLNT. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 738 shares of company stock valued at $59,427. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.