Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 45,748 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,748 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.30% of The Travelers Companies worth $111,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRV traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $146.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,193. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.73.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

