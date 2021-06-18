Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,185 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $117,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LRCX traded down $9.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $630.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,619. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $628.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,465 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.41, for a total transaction of $2,774,595.65. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.95.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

