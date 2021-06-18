Federated Hermes Inc. Has $134.62 Million Holdings in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,443,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 325,208 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.14% of Autohome worth $134,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 221,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Autohome by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 115,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,728,000 after buying an additional 11,040 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth about $49,118,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Autohome by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,132,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,307,000 after buying an additional 69,900 shares in the last quarter. 56.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ATHM. CLSA cut shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Autohome stock opened at $64.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Autohome Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.14 and a twelve month high of $147.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.22.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.94 million. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

