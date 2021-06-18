Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 10,300 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $103,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 610.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in National Grid by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.57. The stock had a trading volume of 554 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,467. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $2.2812 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. National Grid’s payout ratio is presently 127.32%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

