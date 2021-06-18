Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Increased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 814.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,166 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $1,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth $148,542,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,739 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after purchasing an additional 922,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock valued at $26,299,568. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $45.13 on Friday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.97%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

