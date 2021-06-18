Fiduciary Management Inc. WI Raises Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146,662 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI’s holdings in Phibro Animal Health were worth $26,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after purchasing an additional 633,981 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 615,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $10,596,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

NASDAQ PAHC traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,552. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 5.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.