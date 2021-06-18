Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the lowest is $0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.93.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.91. 11,714,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,586. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365,031 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 155,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 193,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

