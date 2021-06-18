Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Raised to C$35.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FINGF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Finning International from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Finning International from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.75.

FINGF stock opened at $26.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.18. Finning International has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $28.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.6779 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

