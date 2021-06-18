First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $16.40

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.40, but opened at $16.81. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $16.73, with a volume of 79,656 shares.

AG has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 66.12 and a beta of 1.02.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Read More: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.