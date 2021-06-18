First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.44% of First Solar worth $41,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,301,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,904 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in First Solar by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $188,381,000 after purchasing an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Solar by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,474 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,476,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $43,774.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,324.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $118,867.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,775 shares in the company, valued at $634,751. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,963 shares of company stock worth $935,975 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FSLR opened at $78.53 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.65. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.30 and a 12-month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.76.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

