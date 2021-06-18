Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $445.45 Million

Analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce sales of $445.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.90 million and the highest is $452.00 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $546.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million.

FBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,869 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.1% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,872 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBC stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.70. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $51.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

