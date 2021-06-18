Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Floor & Decor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,925,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,533,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,360,000 after purchasing an additional 243,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 26.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 760,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,608,000 after purchasing an additional 160,147 shares in the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FND stock opened at $95.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.43. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.82 and a 1-year high of $116.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FND shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $5,045,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,741,809.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

