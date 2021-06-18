Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $884.61 Million

Equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report sales of $884.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $868.20 million. Flowserve posted sales of $924.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Flowserve from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Flowserve by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 288,217 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 307,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $40.09. 9,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,813. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $25.53 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

