Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Short Interest Update

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 321,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,368. The company has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 278.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fly Leasing by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.44% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

