Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) Short Interest Update

Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 928,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the May 13th total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet cut Fly Leasing from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.68.
Shares of Fly Leasing stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. 321,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,368. The company has a market capitalization of $516.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.54. Fly Leasing has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $17.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
About Fly Leasing
Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.
