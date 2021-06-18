Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) Trading Down 5.8%

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.51 and last traded at $37.51. 3,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 162,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. (FBRC) initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Forte Biosciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Forte Biosciences in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Forte Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

The company has a market cap of $540.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.24.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forte Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 11,596.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 5,736.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Forte Biosciences Company Profile

Forte Biosciences Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. It is developing a live biotherapeutic FB-401 that has completed Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory skin diseases for pediatric atopic dermatitis patients. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Torrance, California.

