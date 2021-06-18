Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives $58.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.75.

FTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Fortis in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:FTS traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.46. 483,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,451. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.25. Fortis has a 52-week low of $36.63 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.19.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 6.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $191,047,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Fortis by 46.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,041,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,396 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Fortis by 80.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,637,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508,597 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Fortis by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,772,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,148,000 after purchasing an additional 719,468 shares during the period. 48.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

