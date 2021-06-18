Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,068,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 606,524 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $427,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 182.5% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fortive by 418.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortive in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $69.50 on Friday. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $60.82 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.77.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.