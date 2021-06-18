Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives $44.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRG. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRG traded down $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $34.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,508. Franchise Group has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Franchise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.82 million. Franchise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.94%.

In related news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $149,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,459 shares in the company, valued at $987,449.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,054,000 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,280. 30.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franchise Group by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $142,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

