Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-3.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FELE. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franklin Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $79.67.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

NASDAQ FELE traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.76. 301,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,182. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.01. Franklin Electric has a one year low of $48.43 and a one year high of $87.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $333.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Franklin Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, CFO John J. Haines sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total transaction of $487,920.00. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,400 shares of company stock worth $690,660. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.