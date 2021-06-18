Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down to $3.31

Shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.18. Frank’s International shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 2,572 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Frank's International alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.39.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $94.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.28 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 26.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Frank’s International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,765,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,679 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Frank’s International by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,566 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Frank’s International by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 6,387,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,674,000 after acquiring an additional 212,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Frank’s International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,462,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Frank’s International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,215,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,550,000 after acquiring an additional 199,608 shares during the last quarter. 54.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Frank’s International Company Profile (NYSE:FI)

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.