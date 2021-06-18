Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Sells C$119,847.86 in Stock

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC) Senior Officer Duncan James Nightingale sold 17,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total value of C$119,847.86.

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$6.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.23 million and a P/E ratio of -3.99. Frontera Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$2.01 and a 52-week high of C$7.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FEC. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Frontera Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Frontera Energy from C$4.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 166.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

