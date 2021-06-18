Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €51.00 by Warburg Research

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) received a €51.00 ($60.00) target price from stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €47.05 ($55.35).

Shares of FRA FPE opened at €33.90 ($39.88) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €35.20. Fuchs Petrolub has a 52-week low of €37.40 ($44.00) and a 52-week high of €44.80 ($52.71).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

