FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). FuelCell Energy posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.28). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FuelCell Energy.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

FCEL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on FuelCell Energy in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

Shares of FCEL stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $8.80. The company had a trading volume of 17,722,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,527,836. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.08 and a beta of 5.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $29.44.

In related news, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,336.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total transaction of $107,680.00. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FuelCell Energy (FCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.