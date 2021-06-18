Fundamental Research Cuts Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) Price Target to C$1.04

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) had its price objective trimmed by Fundamental Research from C$1.10 to C$1.04 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DN opened at C$0.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32. Delta 9 Cannabis has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59.

Get Delta 9 Cannabis alerts:

Delta 9 Cannabis (TSE:DN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.15 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Delta 9 Cannabis will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc operates as an integrated cannabis company. The company, through its subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc, engages in the cultivation, processing, extraction, wholesale distribution, retail, and sale of medical and recreational cannabis and related merchandise and devices. As of April 14, 2021, it owned and operated 12 retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta 9 Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.