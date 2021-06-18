Future (LON:FUTR) PT Raised to GBX 3,321 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Future (LON:FUTR) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,321 ($43.39) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Future from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 3,140 ($41.02) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,090 ($40.37) price target on shares of Future in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,914 ($38.07).

Shares of Future stock opened at GBX 2,974 ($38.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.12, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 45.90. Future has a 52-week low of GBX 1,139.52 ($14.89) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,054 ($39.90). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,573.44.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,936 ($38.36), for a total transaction of £71,344.80 ($93,212.44).

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

