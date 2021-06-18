FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Short Interest Update

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the May 13th total of 961,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FutureFuel during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in FutureFuel by 255.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FutureFuel in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 18.6% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FF traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $417.75 million, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.87. FutureFuel has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.52 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 1.86%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of FutureFuel from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

