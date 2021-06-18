FY2021 EPS Estimates for Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) Reduced by Cormark

Torex Gold Resources Inc. (TSE:TXG) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Torex Gold Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, June 17th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.23.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight Capital cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$34.50 to C$33.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$26.50 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Torex Gold Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$29.11.

Shares of TXG stock opened at C$15.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.98. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$14.81 and a 52 week high of C$25.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.30.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$292.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 2,054 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total value of C$35,375.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$357,820.89. Also, Senior Officer Mary Delores Batoff sold 2,452 shares of Torex Gold Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.22, for a total transaction of C$42,230.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$204,227.96.

About Torex Gold Resources

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. The company also explores for silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising of seven mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

